With spring soon upon us, there’s no better way to bring in the new season than stocking our warm-weather wardrobes with new “going-out” pieces and you’re just in luck.

Cult Gaia and Bratz officially launched their joint capsule collection on Wednesday, March 10, in celebration of Bratz’s 21st birthday and Cult Gaia’s 10th anniversary. Combining the two brands’ signature early-aughts aesthetic, the latest line is filled with perhaps the most nostalgia-tinged pieces to date.

Inspired by 2000s-era fashion and Bratz’s beloved “It” girl attitude over the decades, the collaboration is comprised of a range of coveted ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. When it comes to clothing, you can expect to see early-2000s silhouettes, such as halter tops and flared bottoms to snakeskin prints, cutout dresses, and mini-skirts galore, all coming in vibrant colorways, like tie-dye and bold neons. While the celeb-approved fashion brand has reimagined its classic “Serita” dress in all new prints and colors, the collection also introduces body-hugging ‘fits and Cult Gaia’s very own beaded take on the Y2K-famous butterfly top.

Courtesy of Cult Gaia

The capsule collection also comes with a few staple accessories to add to your closet, including gold “Bratz”-adorned chokers and statement hoop earrings to a snake-embossed bucket hat, platform shoes, and leather handbags. Prices for the collection range from $98 through $518, with accessories starting at $128 and sizes going from XS to XL.

You can now shop the Bratz x Cult Gaia capsule collection exclusively on cultgaia.com. In the meantime, check out the collaboration’s full campaign in more detail, below.

