Weekend 1 came to a close for Coachella 2022 on Sunday night, officially kicking off this year’s festival season with plenty of fashion and outfits to help inspire your own summer-friendly looks.

As for what the street style crowd wore for the whole weekend, a few of our festival fashion trend predictions came true. There were plenty of showgoers channeling the on-trend western aesthetic, from cowboy hats to boots. Colorful crochet knits — usually as a matching set, dress, or tiny top — were also a street style favorite, along with denim-on-denim looks, belt bags, and statement prints.

See the best street style looks from Coachella 2022’s Weekend 1, below, and check back next week for more outfits from Weekend 2.

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Emily Malan/NYLON

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Catch up on our Party Report Card for NYLON House at Coachella 2022.