Erika Harwood

Fashion

19 Dreamy Gifts For The Cottagecore Obsessive

From Taylor's Swift's 'Folklore' cardigan to a set of nature-inspired candles.

fb
tw

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

If there is anything that has had a good 2020, it is the cottagecore trend. With lockdowns and quarantines remaining a constant throughout the year, many people were embracing their new lifestyle of staying at home and as far away from other people as possible in nature.

The internet aesthetic and TikTok trend got an even bigger boost thanks to Taylor Swift's Folklore album back in July, which gave fans a second wind to embrace their nap dresses, chunky sweaters, and of course, their official Taylor Swift cardigans.

Unlike our collective sanity, cottagecore has endured 2020 and thrived, with fashion brands capitalizing on the trend and releasing all the necessities for a cozy and pastoral wardrobe, from hand-woven accessories to nature-inspired capsule collections. As the year winds down and the months get cold, cottagecore enthusiasts are craving even more of the trend's must-have items, including everything from warm socks and cow-printed clogs to embroidered sweaters and whimsical accessories.

While there are thousands of options to choose from, we've rounded up 19 dreamy gifts for the cottagecore fan in your life, including items from brands like Beepy Bella, Fiorucci, Collina Strada, Brother Vellies, Hill House, and many more. Shop our essential cottagecore gift guide, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Theo Dress
Christy Dawn

The perfect dress for frolicking in an open field.

CLASSIC MINI II BOOT
UGG

Nothing says cozy quite like a classic UGG boot.

Taylor Swift The Cardigan
Taylor Swift

I would be remiss to not include the cardigan merch of one Taylor Swift.

BUNDLE OF HYPERNATURE
Boy Smells

Experience the full scope of Boys Smells' Hypernature with this limited-edition set.

WOODLAND DEER SWEATSHIRT GREEN
Fiorucci

From Fiorucci's limited-edition Woodland collection.

Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi

Keep your space warm and inviting with Vitruvi's terracotta oil diffuser.

Phone Case in Pressed Leaves
Flower by Edie Parker

Your phone also deserves to get in on the cottagecore trend.

Mae Dress
Just Female

A flowing bucolic dress in balsam green.

PRAIRIE
Beepy Bella

Be the best-accessorized person on the prairie with this hand-beaded necklace.

Old School Mid Heel Clogs
No.6

You can't be full cottagecore without a clog, and No.6's are some of the best.

SSENSE Exclusive Grey Benjamin Langford Edition Large Eggplant Planter Cover
COLLINA STRADA

The perfect planter cover whether you're growing an eggplant or not.

PUMPKIN PRINCESS
Studs

Get the set or mix-and-match with this beaded earring from the Beepy Bella x Studs collab.

ALBA KNIT CARDIGAN
Tach Clothing

If you can't knit your own cardigans, this hand-knit sweater with embroidered flowers is the next best thing.

leather eau de parfum
Malin and Goetz

Smell the way hygge feels with notes of leather, lotus flower, and cedarwood.

Pink Circle Crochet Purse
Liquorice Clothing

Combine your favorite trends with this handmade crochet handbag with tie-dye lining.

Lazy Poet Christie Pajama Set
Anthropologie

Pajamas too cute to just wear at home.

Cloud Sock
Brother Vellies

Walk on the clouds in these ultra-cozy socks.

The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

A nap dress so comfortable you might actually fall asleep in it.

Quilt
MITOMITO

A floral quilt perfect for a snuggling up on the couch or taking on a pastoral picnic.