19 Dreamy Gifts For The Cottagecore Obsessive

If there is anything that has had a good 2020, it is the cottagecore trend. With lockdowns and quarantines remaining a constant throughout the year, many people were embracing their new lifestyle of staying at home and as far away from other people as possible in nature.

The internet aesthetic and TikTok trend got an even bigger boost thanks to Taylor Swift's Folklore album back in July, which gave fans a second wind to embrace their nap dresses, chunky sweaters, and of course, their official Taylor Swift cardigans.

Unlike our collective sanity, cottagecore has endured 2020 and thrived, with fashion brands capitalizing on the trend and releasing all the necessities for a cozy and pastoral wardrobe, from hand-woven accessories to nature-inspired capsule collections. As the year winds down and the months get cold, cottagecore enthusiasts are craving even more of the trend's must-have items, including everything from warm socks and cow-printed clogs to embroidered sweaters and whimsical accessories.

While there are thousands of options to choose from, we've rounded up 19 dreamy gifts for the cottagecore fan in your life, including items from brands like Beepy Bella, Fiorucci, Collina Strada, Brother Vellies, Hill House, and many more. Shop our essential cottagecore gift guide, below.

