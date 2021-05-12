Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is close to hitting shelves, just in time for summer. The once-elusive liquor brand has been in the works for over three years by the model, and now, at long last, we have some concrete details.

Starting on Tuesday, May 18, 818 Tequila will be available in select stores across the state of California, with a nationwide roll-out happening throughout the summer. The launch will kick off with three releases, a light Blanco, sweet and smooth Repasado, and a full-bodied Anejo, retailing for $44.99, $54.99, and $64.99 respectively.

Bottles of the three tequilas have been popping up on the Instagram pages of Jenner and her ultra-famous friends and family months before she made an official announcement back in February.

“For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING,” Jenner wrote. “3.5 years later I think we've done it! This is all we've been drinking for the last year and I can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

Head over to 818 Tequila’s website to sign up for updates on when you can find some bottles near you.