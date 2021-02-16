The cat is officially out of the bag: Kendall Jenner is launching a tequila brand. The 25-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she's been working on 818 Tequila for nearly four years.

"For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING," she wrote. "3.5 years later I think we've done it! This is all we've been drinking for the last year and I can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

For internet sleuths, the news isn't much of a surprise, as 818 is, after all, the area code for Calabasas. The entire Jenner-Kardashian family has been secretly hinting at the brand over the past few months, with bottles of the liquor popping up in the background of Instagram Stories and Kylie Jenner sharing her rave reviews of the tequila with her followers.

"This is what we've really been drinking," she shared a while back on her Instagram stories. "But we're, shhh, not allowed to tell anybody."

Even famous teetotaler Kim Kardashian has been converted, writing on Kendall's post, "So proud of you! I wasn’t a drinker until I tried 818. Tequila shots all day!!!"

Kendall, we are ready to enjoy 818 responsibly.