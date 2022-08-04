Kendall Jenner Starts A Late Summer Pedicure Trend

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When it comes to getting a pedicure, there may be no more important time than summer. The season that brings more than enough opportunities to show off your toes in cute, strappy sandals and beach day flip-flops. While there are a range of go-to pedicure colors that are tried and tested— like soft whites, pastels or clam bake reds— model Kendall Jenner just proved the beauty of the unexpected pedicure color. In a video of her feet by a lake on her Instagram story yesterday, the focus probably should’ve been the beautiful landscape, but her jade green pedicure took center stage.

Kendall’s new pedicure is mid-tone green, matching the color of the water she was laying beside. She first teased her holiday with her boyfriend, Devin Booker with pictures of water shoes (hiding her pedicure), then scenic photos of trees. Kendall then posted a relaxing video of her legs crossed, with her matching toenail color on show.

Kendall’s unexpected color provides a nice alternative to more predictable pedicure choices, including a recent viral Tweet that may have declared it “white toes only” for summer 2022. In the comments, many people provided a counterargument with their favorite toenail polish colors, as well. “French tips with a pink undertone only,” wrote one person. “No baby blue maybe light green,” wrote another.

While green toes may be a wildcard choice for a pedicure, it does seem to be Kendall’s favorite nail polish color currently. Over the weekend, the model posted a photo of her forest bathing in a red checkered swimsuit, with a lighter shade of green on her fingernails. With a grass green manicure and a moss green pedicure, Kendall is showing us all how to make the transition from summery bright beach nails to moody fall nail colors— although most of us will have to jump on the trend without the extravagant scenic backdrop.