6 Pedicure Trends Set To Dominate Summer 2022

If there’s ever a time when your pedicure game is just as important as your manicure game, it’s during the summer months. The change in season brings more opportunities to get your show your toes in cute, strappy sandals and beach day flip flops, so you’ll want to be prepared with summer toe nail colors you want to be seen. We’re here to tell you the go-to shades of the season if you’ve been feeling stumped.

A recent viral Tweet may have declared it “white toes only” for summer 2022, but as many people were in agreement for white toenail polish to rule the season, it has also caused an online debate. In the comments, many people provided a counterargument with their favorite toenail polish colors, as well. “French tips with a pink undertone only,” wrote one person. “No baby blue maybe light green,” wrote another. Despite the discord, we can all agree having a little more real estate to debut a new nail trend is a good thing. Whether you’re looking out for your next nail polish purchase or the color to show your favorite nail artist, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the pedicure shades that will have you in open-toe shoes all season long.

Summer 2022 Pedicure Trend: Bright White

Starting with the classic, white pedicures have been much discussed and debated on the internet recently, with a viral TikTok joking that you should “never trust” a girl with white toes. The trending color shows no signs of going anywhere this season, whether you use it for full coverage or to create an at-home french manicure.

Summer 2022 Pedicure Trend: Periwinkle

No need to debate over purple of blue, periwinkle brings you the best of the blue and violet cool color family.

Summer 2022 Pedicure Trend: Sunset Shades

Just because people often soft and subtle tones are in this season, doesn’t mean there can’t be exceptions to the rule. Try a classic red, pink, and orange color palette in a sunset ombre or on alternating nails for summer vacation.

SUMMER 2022 PEDICURE COLOR TREND: Matcha Green

While green can be a daunting color to go for when selecting a pedicure color as certain shades can be look little queasy. However, this soft matcha color and the slightly brighter minty twin are the perfect way to ease you in.

Summer 2022 Pedicure Trend: Clean Chrome

Chrome manicures are everywhere this season—the trend has already been approved by Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa—so, there’s no reason not to match your new silver or gold chrome nails with your toes.

Summer 2022 Pedicure Trend: Twinkle Toes

Call it the Euphoria effect, but glitter is all over our nails this season (and soon our toenails, too). These glittery polishes are a quick and fun way to elevate your next pedicure. Paint them over bare nails or add to any color of your choice for a touch of sparkle.