Spring 2022’s Biggest Manicure Trends Are Party Ready

As we head into warmer months, our manicures, much like our outfits, are fit for a change. While this winter was all about moody blues, forest greens, and minimal festive orange, Spring 2022 manicures are set to be the pick-me-up we all desperately need. Already, we’re seeing notice-me vibrant colors and irresistibly playful patterns. Not to mention, nail gems and 3D textures, which started showing up in our feeds over winter but are set to explode for the remainder of this year.

While many spring nail trends circulate year after year (think powdery pastels), nail art is certainly having a major moment right now and the trends are only becoming increasingly elaborate. We saw heightened interest in nail art with the rise of Euphoria manicures, proving nails could be just as inspiring as the makeup looks on the first season. With this in mind, prepare for spring manicures to be bolder and over-the-top—in the best possible way. Keep reading below to find out which shades, shapes, and nail art will be huge this season and the hottest polishes and accessories to consider adding to your collection.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: 3D MANICURES

Call it the Euphoria effect, but not only are nail gems and pearls everywhere but 3D nail art is having a major moment, from bubble nails to pierced nails.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: MIRROR NAILS

Metallic nails have been trending recently with the likes of Dua Lipa and Kourtney Kardashian giving their stamp of approval. However, spring manicures are set to up the ante. Silver chrome manicures give an almost mirror-like effect and disco ball nails are also trending at the intersection of mirror nails and 3D nails. Let’s embrace all that’s reflective.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: MICRO FRENCH TIPS

This season, our favorite classic—the French manicure—has undergone a mini makeover. For a more modern look, we’re seeing shorter nails with colorful micro french tips, only noticeable when seen up close.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: ELECTRIC BLUES

This season is all about attention-grabbing nails and an unexpected bright blue will do the trick. While robin’s egg blue is always perfect for spring, electric hues are also gaining steam, becoming our new unlikely favorite.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: “CLEAN GIRL” NAILS

While long, extravagant nails will no doubt continue to dominate our feeds through spring, the “clean girl” beauty aesthetic is also driving a rise in shorter, “no makeup” manicures. Try our the looks skin tone matching neutrals or rosier pink or peachy shades with a glossy finish.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: IMPRESSIONIST NAILS

Consider your manicurist Picasso, and your nails are their canvas. Spring 2022 nail art is all about brush strokes and abstract patterns, that are more decor than manicure.

SPRING 2022 NAIL TREND: BIMBO PINK

If you haven’t already heard, the bimbo is back, with the hashtag #bimbo having over 1.2 billion views on TikTok alone. This has bled over into nail trends, with unapologetically girly neon and bright pinks taking off into spring.