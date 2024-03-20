Lollapalooza’s 2024 Lineup Has 10 Huge Headliners

Another major year is in store for Lollapalooza, who finally unleashed its official 2024 lineup. A 10-artist slate of SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex is confirmed to headline the festival, which will kick-off its latest iteration in early August at Grant Park.

Like previous years, the pickings are many and wildly diverse. Following K-pop group Tomorrow x Together’s history-making headlining set last year, the boy band Stray Kids will be taking up the mantle as this year’s superstar K-pop headliners. Further down the slate, girl group IVE will make their Lollapalooza festival debut, while J-pop sensations Yoasobi, and Arabic-pop star Elyanna are also set to perform. EDM fans will also surely be pleased with strong showings from Zedd, Alison Wonderland (under her alias Whyte Fang), Jungle, Four Tet, Jyoty, and more.

See the full lineup below and read on for how to score tickets.

Who’s playing Lollapalooza 2024?

As mentioned above, this year’s massive crew of headliners include SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, Skrillex, and a joint performance from Future and Metro Boomin. See the rest of the festival’s lineup below.

Lollapalooza

When and where is Lollapalooza 2024?

This year’s festival takes over Chicago’s Grant Park the weekend of August 1-4, 2024.

How can I buy tickets to Lollapalooza 2024?

Sign up now to gain access to the presale taking place Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT. Ticket prices will increase once the public onsale begins at 12 p.m. CT. Four-day general admission passes start at $385.