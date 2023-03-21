Tomorrow X Together Is The First K-Pop Act To Headline Lollapalooza

Stateside music festivals are finally catching up to the K-pop boom. As Blackpink makes history at Coachella this year as the first K-pop group to headline the massive California festival, another K-pop act will be taking that same honor at Lollapalooza in August.

Tomorrow x Together, the massive five-member group also signed to BTS’ label, BigHit Entertainment, has been announced as the first K-pop headliner of the Chicago festival’s latest iteration, organizers announced on Tuesday. Joining them as headliners is the usual slate of superstar names: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, and The 1975.

Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, made its first official U.S. festival appearance last year, at Lolla’s 2022 event. It seems the crowd was massive enough to convince organizers to bump them up to headliner status this year — as well as bring another promising K-pop group into the fold: NewJeans. The rookie group, who’s reached surprising heights on the Billboard charts, will perform for the first time in the U.S. at Lolla 2023.

K-pop aside, there’s plenty to get excited about on the festival’s genre-spanning roster of acts scheduled to play the four-day event including: Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, and many more (approximately 170 more).

It’s sure to be an event for the ages — so read on to learn everything you need to know about Lollapalooza 2023, including how to buy tickets, the full lineup, and how to stream the festival online.

Where is Lollapalooza 2023?

This year’s festival takes place August 3-6, 2023, at its usual location at Grant Park in Chicago, IL.

Who is playing Lollapalooza 2023?

Lollapalooza has tapped a genre-spanning set of artists to headline this year’s festival, including Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and K-pop act Tomorrow x Together, or TXT. This will be TXT’s first-ever U.S. festival and headlining appearance.

Other superstar acts like Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy, Beabeadoobee, Suki Waterhouse, Rina Sawayama, Sabrina Carpenter, and popular K-pop rookies NewJeans (also making their first U.S. festival appearance) are scheduled to play.

See the full lineup below:

Lollapalooza

How can I buy tickets to Lollapalooza 2023?

Registration to access the SMS Presale is open now. The SMS Presale kicks off Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. CST at Lollapalooza’s website. Four-day GA passes will start at $365. Any remaining passes not purchased during the pre-sale will be available in a public on-sale to follow. Single-day passes will go on-sale at a later date.

How can I stream Lollapalooza 2023 online?

Hulu is once again the official streaming destination for Lollapalooza. The platform will host select live performances, interviews, and more. The full streaming schedule and lineup will be announced later this summer.