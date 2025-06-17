Real scent obsessives know: Not all holy-grail fragrances come in a perfume bottle — a body spray can be the key to making your favorite scent last longer, which is one reason why Glossier’s latest spritzes are a must-have.

Inspired by the Hero collection scent of the same name, the Orange Blossom Neroli spritz features refreshing top notes of bergamot and pear water paired with a masculine mix of fresh cypress and soft musks for the base and a blend of orange flower and neroli buds at its core. The end result is a spray that smells exactly like how summer feels: energizing, rejuvenating, and captivating.

Courtesy of Glossier

If you couldn’t tell from its pistachio-tinted canister, the Sandstone Body Spritz boasts an earthier, richer scent. The spray centers its fig leaf and lavandin top notes and sandalwood and coconut milk base notes around the grounding scent of clary sage and geranium to create a spritz that’s equal parts seasonal and outdoorsy. If you could bottle the air in Big Sur, this is what it what smell like.

Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier’s Orange Blossom Neroli and Sandstone Body Spritzes are nothing like the Bath & Body Works sprays you remember from your youth. Unlike the impossible-to-remove scents that dominated high-school halls circa ‘03 to ’10, the beauty brand’s latest offerings are much more refined and can even be layered for even more aromatic bliss.

Plus, they also double as hair spritzes — perfect for those nights when you want to give your lengths a refresh without weighing them down with product.

Courtesy of Glossier

The new releases will be available in store and online at Glossier and Sephora starting June 17.