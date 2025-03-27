3 Days & 3 Nights With Glossier You Fleur

If the two-week-long social-rollout plan didn’t clue you in, maybe the gargantuan lilac bottle at Astor Place did: Glossier is bringing you another, well, You.

Following September 2024’s two-prong release of the fragrances Rêve and Doux, the brand is introducing Fleur on March 27. The luminous and airy “skin-scent enhancer,” as described in press materials, is similarly built on the You family’s Ambrox base, which — all together now — “means it smells a little different on everyone.” But what makes this floral newcomer by perfumer Dora Baghriche different than Fleur’s older, ever-popular sisters? Mineral salt, osmanthus, and apricot, which, together, evoke a serene afternoon at a tea house. (No wonder “delicious” seemed to be the overwhelming sentiment in the comments sections online.)

We couldn’t not try this one out as we did the others, so below, see my key takeaways after spending a few days with Fleur.

Fast Facts

Price: $78 for 50 milliliters

$78 for 50 milliliters Notes: Mineral salt, ylang ylang, apricot skin, Cashmeran, Ambrox

Mineral salt, ylang ylang, apricot skin, Cashmeran, Ambrox When can you buy? Glossier.com on March 27

Glossier You Fleur Review

Not to brag, but the aforementioned tea-house imagery is spot on — Fleur simultaneously captures the cocooning atmosphere and the most appealing aspects of experiencing high-quality leaves that you don’t need to be a connoisseur (of perfume or tea) to appreciate. The mineral-salt top note comes through cleanly when you first spritz, then quickly softens to cottony flowers and the creaminess of dairy or hand-pressed coconut milk, a bit like a subtler D.S. & Durga Debaser. As it dries down, the warmth of the Cashmeran and Ambrox reveal themselves before leaving just the faintest shake of baby powder. In practice, it performs exactly as the box says, in the order advertised.

At this point, you’d probably like to know how it compares to the other members of the You genus. I’d place it as the middle child, so to speak, between the dependable, Santal 33-esque Doux (big eldest-daughter energy) and the free-spirited, mall-roaming Rêve. She might not command the most attention, but she’s got layers once you get to know her.

I like Fleur more the longer I wear it — my enjoyment is highest circa step two, after that plushness really asserts itself — though I’d perhaps like it even more if the salinity stuck around longer. After all, like Maldon on top of a biscuit, that savory-sweet contrast it what keeps the senses interested.