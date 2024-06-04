Rihanna’s 20 Best Hair Moments

From short bobs to undercuts, Rihanna’s hair choices are always unpredictable.
byKevin LeBlanc
Rihanna has cemented herself as a fashion and beauty icon with both trendsetting looks and her professional ventures, Fenty x PUMA and Fenty Beauty. Now, she’s entering the celebrity hair care chat with Fenty Hair, her latest venture, releasing on June 13. She promises to deliver on hair care that, according to her Instagram, will be “a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!” Of course, she switched up her hair for the teaser video, rocking a shaggy blonde bob.
She switches her hairstyles over the years as often as the weather changes, oscillating from short pixie cuts to long, bouncy waves in a matter of days. She’s been a blonde, a redhead (my personal favorite) and often returns to her tried-and-true jet black locks. Just like her fashion sense, her hairstyles often precede and defy trends, and she’s a true hair chameleon. No style or color is off limits and she rarely doesn’t pull off a look. Click through to see our personal highlights from almost two decades of excellent hair, from some of her best Grammy red carpet coiffures to more relaxed yet equally impactful everyday looks.