On The Rise Of Fenty Beauty, And Rihanna’s Impact On the Beauty Industry

Beauty
So much has changed since 2017.
An innovator in every aspect of her career, Rihanna’s entrance into the beauty space has been particularly impactful. Spurring long overdue conversations on inclusive makeup offerings, the Fenty Beauty founder has permanently altered the world of beauty. Here’s why:
Before launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna used her appearances as a means of experimenting with beauty. A lifelong lover of makeup, Rihanna noted the lack of inclusive products, and with Fenty Beauty, she aimed to rectify that, creating products that she hoped anyone could use.