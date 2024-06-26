No Hair Out Of Place
11 Hair Products That Make Styling & Air-Drying A Breeze
Add hydration, shine, and strength back to your strands with the least amount of effort.
Picture this: You wake up groggily, look in the mirror, and are met with an untamable rat’s nest, unsightly split ends, and strands that feel more like straw than human hair. Yup, we’ve been there. Lucky for you, we put in the work to find product holy-grails that add hydration, shine, and strength back to our strands with the least amount of effort.
Between NYLON editors and our panel of guest judges, we’ve got all the hair bases covered — dyed, straight, textured, chemically treated, and protective styles included. Together, we’re bringing you the best-of-the-best hair care products for increasing the number of good hair days you have in 2024 and beyond. From a pre-wash scalp oil and a futuristic dry shampoo to a luxe leave-in conditioner, these hair essentials are here to help step up your hair game.
The Oil Absorber
The days of chalky, noticeable dry shampoo are so over. K18’s AirWash mists on like water but dries down as a translucent silica powder that instantly zaps away greasiness and staleness. “Magically, it makes my hair feel freshly washed [and voluminous] instead of powdery,” says Faith Xue, BDG’s executive beauty director.
The Moisturizing Mist
This hydrating leave-in conditioner from Colorwow will give you red-carpet-ready hair, even when you’re just headed to school or work. It repairs damaged hair with strengthening algae extracts and rice protein for an ultra-glossy, frizz-free finish. Xue loves how the super-fine spray instantly detangles her hair without weighing it down and “never ceases to feel luxurious.”
The Scalp Treatment
Give your dry, itchy scalp much-needed relief with Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil. A soothing combo of rosemary, tea tree, and castor oils brings intense moisture and balance back to scalp and hair. Guest judge Golloria calls it the “perfect oil treatment for strengthening your hair between protective styles.”
The Volumizing Conditioner
With just one wash, The Nue Co. Supa Thick Conditioner takes limp locks and makes them softer, stronger, and more luscious, says Kelly Reed, NYLON’s senior social media editor. Plus, it’s infused with moisture-sealing amino acid and smoothing amaranth extract to help mend damage and reduce future breakage and shedding.
The Splurge-Worthy Tool
There might be a legion of copycats out there, but nothing beats the OG. The Dyson Airwrap is worth every penny of its hefty price tag in NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy’s book. It combines every tool needed for a fancy salon-level blowout — a blow-dryer, round brush, and curling iron — into one easy-to-use tool.
The Air-Dry Hero
This one’s for the air-dry girlies: Oribe’s luxe styling balm coats hair in strengthening plant extracts to fight frizz and boost definition. Xue rakes the featherlight lotion through damp hair, braids and twists it, and lets it dry to create flawless waves. “It adds the perfect amount of texture while keeping my hair super-soft,” she shares.
The Curl Definer
Christophe Robin’s Luscious Curl Defining Cream plays several roles in guest judge Sarah Feingold’s hair care lineup. The beauty expert reaches for the flaxseed-infused formula as a heat protectant, frizz tamer, and curl cream. “It 100% delivers on moisture without compromising the volume of my curls,” she says.
The Do-Everything Oil
With strengthening amla and ashwagandha extracts, Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots Hair Oil is more than just a pre-wash treatment for elevating scalp hydration and hair growth. Feingold swears by the sultry-scented elixir for post-styling smoothing and as an overnight mask for reviving lackluster curls. “It makes my hair feel soft and cared for,” she says.
The Curl Reviver
“Balmain’s Dry Shampoo is so good at refreshing and reviving my hair between washes,” says Feingold. She credits it with bringing her curls back to life, adding volume, and getting rid of residue or buildup when she’s in a time crunch. Plus, one spritz delivers the signature Balmain fragrance, which makes using dry shampoo feel a hundred times more fancy and luxurious.
The Blow-Dry Essential
Beauty creator and guest judge Emira D’Spain considers this hair lotion from Kérastase a desert island essential — and for good reason. “This is, hands down, my holy grail wet-to-dry styling product I use before blow-drying my hair,” she says. “While I do get a yearly keratin treatment, my natural hair is curly and frizzy. After the treatment, my hair is silkier and the curl turns into a loose wave.” She swears the hair lotion adds volume and bounce but doesn’t weigh her hair down. Sold.
The Color Booster
Everyone feels like a million bucks after a salon visit — but it can also feel like you’ve just spent a million bucks after a color, gloss, and blowout, too. Enter: this dpHue gloss, which D’Spain says “makes it look like I just stepped out of the salon.” She raves over the fact that it’s easy to use, comes in a wide array of colors (including clear), and will leave your hair “looking like glass.”