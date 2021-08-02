“#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON,” Rihanna captioned an Instagram post of two stunning black and white portraits of herself recently. The images were an early reveal of the campaign and the first inklings of her new fragrance launch. While this isn’t Rihanna’s first perfume (in the past she has released Reb’l Fleur, RiRi, and Rogue with Parlux Fragrances), this is the first fragrance from Fenty Beauty, and it’s causing quite the stir. After all, who doesn’t want to smell like the bad gal herself?

Since then, Rihanna has been breadcrumbing more details about the fragrance from both her Instagram and the @fentybeauty account, revealing the bottle design, the packaging, and information how you can get a free sample before the official launch date. (From now until August 8, you can get a free sample of Fenty Eau de Parfum when you order $40 or more from fentybeauty.com.)

In advance of the launch, NYLON has been able to get our hands (and noses) on sample of the golden juice. Here’s everything to know about the new fragrance before you can order it for yourself on Tuesday, August 10.

What does it smell like?

This. Fragrance. Is. Sexy.

The combination of notes is a delicate balance between the rich earthiness of musk and patchouli with lighter, sweeter-smelling ingredients like magnolia, tangerine, and blueberry. The resulting effect is neither too rich and heady to wear during the day, or too bubbly and sweet that it drifts away the moment you spray it on.

Fenty Eau de Parfum clings to your skin in a really sensual way and it lasts all day. The musk gives the fragrance a real warmth that makes the scent seem more like an extension of your natural aura than than an accessory. The subtle fruity notes also round out the scent with a freshness that makes the fragrance a little more friendly and enticing.

It is described as, “Raw, sensual, spicy, and sweet, all at once,” on Instagram. We would have to agree.

Who is it for?

Fenty Eau de Parfum is touted as, “An intimate unisex fragrance that is everything you feel, everything you are, and everything you want to be.” This is big talk, but considering we all want to be Rihanna, it does kind of makes sense.

The fragrance was created to defy specific olfactive categories — it’s neither woody, floral, nor citrus, although it includes all three. It lends itself to more fluid gender expression by including elements of different scent categories, some of which are more traditionally feminine and other that are traditionally masculine. It’s hard to imagine a person that wouldn’t smell like a more confident sensual version of themselves wearing a sprtiz of Fenty Eau de Parfum. I’d be willing to bet that A$AP Rocky smells like this, too — but alas, we can’t confirm.

The bottle, like the juice, was designed to marry together masculinity and femininity. The minimalist, amber-brown bottle wouldn’t look out of place on anyone’s vanity or bathroom counter. The overall rectangular bottle and square cap both have gently rounded curves that give it a softer, romantic aesthetic and helps it fit well in the palm of your hand. While the chic bottle is inspired by Rih (brown is her favorite color), it doesn’t scream “celebrity fragrance” at first glance.

The Final Verdict:

$120 seems like a small price to pay to smell like Rihanna. Expect to start recognizing all types of members of the Rihanna Navy by their scent as soon as the fragrance is available.

Fenty Eau de Parfum will be available exclusively on fentybeauty.com on Tuesday, August 10.