After months of rumors and much-anticipation, the arrival of Rihanna's Fenty Skincare collection is just days away. In true Rihanna fashion, she's holding nothing back for the launch, and in a video peek at some of the first products, she brought along some famous faces, including Lil Nas X and A$ap Rocky, to help her celebrate.

Before the line's official July 31 launch, Rihanna shared a video introducing fans to three of the products. A zoomed in shot of the goods — packaged in clear and purple bottles – feature items called Fat Water, aTonal Cleanser, and a purple bottle with no markings. There's no word on whether these three will each be available come July 31, but the products aren't the only thing worth getting excited about it.

The video contains appearances from Lil Nas X and A$ap Rocky, meaning the collection is intended to be gender-inclusive. As Rihanna even joked in a recent retweet, "Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you." She later explained A$ap's appearance in the video, writing, "That’s right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!"

Throughout the clip, Rihanna and her entourage of famous friends are rocking some seriously fresh, dewy faces, and at the clip's conclusion, words appear, teasing that Fenty Skin is the new culture of skincare. It's not immediately clear how the launch might change the skincare industry, but if the work of Fenty Beauty is any indication, your skin is sure to never be the same again.