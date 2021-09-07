At this point, it’s almost less common that a celebrity doesn’t have a beauty brand. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Halsey, and Ariana Grande, are just a few of the illustrious names that have started throwing their weight around in the space. Now, it looks like Jennifer Aniston will be joining that long list, teasing a new project last week on Instagram with the cryptic caption "Something's coming." The clues lead us to believe Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty line.

The Friends star tagged the Instagram account for a new brand called LolaVie, and it appears to be a beauty brand. Documents obtained by Page Six confirm these suspicions, showing that an application was filed to trademark the name "in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care" back in 2019. She previously told the LA Times that the name “LolaVie” has an important meaning to her, saying: "It's a long story and honestly it’s too personal to tell, but it has a special significance.” Hopefully this new launch will have her more open to sharing the meaning.

True fans will know that this is not Aniston’s first venture into the beauty world. In 2010 she released Jennifer Aniston perfume (previously intended to be named LolaVie) and she previously co-owned the haircare brand Living Proof before Unilever acquired it in 2016. She was also the long-time ambassador for Aveeno skin care products and has more recently become the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins in 2020.

Beyond these past and present beauty ventures, Jen is also the original hair influencer. The “Rachel” hairstyle, once ubiquitous in the ’90s during the early seasons of Friends is trending again on TikTok along with everything else Y2K. The teens have figured out a way to bring back her signature layers and volume at home with even more success that the first iteration. She’s also long been partial to a sheet mask and an Instagrammable beauty moment.

While the LolaVie Instagram currently only has three posts—including one of her hair and a stack of books—it does tease the date of September 8, which is presumably the launch date. Her website also has a countdown to the second. We’ll have to wait to learn more, but here’s hoping it’s full of hair products. Luckily, we won’t have to wait for long.