Halsey seems to be joining the ever-expanding list of celebrity beauty brands, with the release of a reported line named about-face.

As pointed out by Trendmood, as well as numerous Twitter users, including a few fans and some YouTube MUAs, it appears as if something makeup-related from Halsey could be coming. Much of the speculation stems from the recent launch of a website and a cryptic photo tag that's appeared in past selfies from the star.

Earlier this month, Halsey posted a selfie, which had featured an epic makeup routine, Alternative Press pointed out. Tagging an Instagram account on the photo, some pointed out that the user @a_b_o_ut______ had been tagged in Halsey's photo before, and was usually featured on images that had her wearing makeup. Within the last few days, the account has become more active, posting what some believe to be the brand's name.

Then, on Thursday, December 31, many began pointing to the launch of an about-face website, which offers exclusive access to "multi-dimensional" that's created by Halsey. Some have already started shopping, including Smoky Glow, who tweeted, "Just ordered a ton of the @halsey about face makeup to try out for a video! First new brand review of 2021. MannyMUA confirmed he also supported the reported launch, writing, "SAME! i dropped almost $500 for a good ole in depth review."

While there's no official word from Halsey, yet, Twitter users have shared their theories behind the line, writing, "I BET YOU HALSEY IS RELEASING A FULL MAKE UP LINE WITH HAIR TINTS AND EVERYTHING TO CREATE A COSTUME! It’s about to be ABOUT FACE!!!" and "Okay so I understand it’s aboutface and changing ones direction but ma’am @halsey I’m still lost.. does that mean this next era is going to be a new art form??? Like makeup? Perhaps..?"