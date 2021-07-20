Kim Kardashian Trademarks “SKKN”

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian announced that the KKW Beauty website will be shutting down on August 1st. She also revealed vague plans to return as "under a completely new brand" with “new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look”.

Now we’re gaining more insight into what the new brand will be, with documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 9 for a new “SKKN” trademark.

If the name suggests anything, we can guess the new line will include skincare and makeup, but this entrepreneur is unlikely to leave any beauty stone unturned. Kim is moving in tandem with sister Kylie’s ventures who also recently rebranded Kylie Skin and has a potential new baby care line on the way.

Like everything Kim does, it’s a strategic move, with the global skincare product market valued at $140.92 billion in 2020 (and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2021 and 2026).

KKW launched in June 2017, with contour kits promising to help you get Kim’s chiseled look and became an instant success. After many recent life changes (including a split from husband Kanye West) and a return to her signature glamorous and provocative style, we are excited to see what Kim has in store for her fans and followers in the skincare department.

With no clear relaunch date and a KKW temporary shutdown next month, the only way to console ourselves is with the current KKW Beauty sale. And, of course, keeping our eyes peeled for more clues.