In April 2023, Coach launched Coachtopia, a circular brand with pieces made from repurposed materials. Now, the label (which has already released Y2K-style faves) has tapped Barbie actor Ariana Greenblatt to front their latest campaign. In “Lighter Bags Brighter Futures,” the 16-year-old star introduces new additions to the Coachtopia Loop collection, which focuses on circular design in a closed-loop system.

The latest drop — which features some of the house’s lightest bags yet, accessories, and clothing — includes new items like a mini puffy tote, a convertible bag with a versatile puffy shoulder strap, a mini backpack, and a barrel bag. Some previously sold-out Coachtopia favorites, like the Ergo bag in cherry, are also back (while supplies last), along with new prints, notably croc-embossed and checkerboard up-crafted leather.

Like all Coachtopia products, the items in the collection can be traded in once they’re no longer usable to be made into new pieces. Ahead, see an exclusive behind-the-scenes image from the campaign, in which a pink-haired Greenblatt empties a cherry-print bag filled with — what else? — more cherries.