From the airport to the red carpet, Blackpink’s Jennie is known for rocking a classic pair of sunnies just about everywhere she goes. And luckily for fans, you’ll soon be able to shop some of her new favorite styles from none other than Korean brand Gentle Monster, as confirmed by the star. This is the second time the “Solo” singer is teaming up with the eyewear label.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the K-pop starlet, who is also the brand’s ambassador, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the upcoming collaboration in two recent posts, with the captions, “Did somebody say Jentle Garden? 💐 Coming soon 2022.” In the photos, Jennie is seen wearing a sleek pair of white frames to match her cropped button-up, along with a bouquet of flowers carried inside a cone-shaped bag.

Back in April 2020, the Blackpink singer launched her very first collection with Gentle Monster, called “Jentle Home,” which was inspired by her childhood memories. The line sold out almost immediately and featured a total of 15 different pairs of optical frames, sunglasses, and three eyewear chains, with prices ranging between $130 to $260.

In May 2020, Gentle Monster also opened a pop-up shop dedicated to “Jentle Home” in Seoul, which resembled a Barbie-like dollhouse to fit the theme of Jennie’s first collection. The “Jentle Home” pop-up showcased not only the collection but also nostalgic motifs from the singer’s past memories, like teddy bears, dolls, and more.

Check out everything we know so far, including what to expect and how to shop the highly-anticipated Jennie x Gentle Monster “Jentle Garden” collection, ahead.

What is Gentle Monster & Jennie’s “Jentle Garden” collaboration?

Though there are currently very few details on the collaboration so far, we know Jennie’s second collaboration with Gentle Monster, titled “Jentle Garden,” is expected to include some florals and a bright color palette. From her recent uploads on Instagram, the singer posted a number of photos that teased the collection, like posing with a pair of white sunglasses and a warmly-hued bouquet of flowers. She is also seen carrying the floral arrangement in a lilac belted bag that is not only adorned with the words “Gentle Monster x Jennie” and “Jentle Garden” on it, but there’s also a holder for the frames as well.

When and where can I buy Gentle Monster & Jennie’s “Jentle Garden” collection?

Gentle Monster x Jennie’s “Jentle Garden” collection is expected to drop sometime in 2022, most likely earlier in the year. The collaboration is also set to be available exclusively on gentlemonster.com.

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more details. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of what to expect provided by Jennie herself, below.