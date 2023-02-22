H&M x Mugler Is The Next Hot Ticket Designer Collaboration

Swedish-based clothing company H&M has become known for some pretty iconic collaborations over the years, including Karl Lagerfeld in 2004, Comme des Garçons in 2008, Balmain in 2015, and Moschino in 2018. On Wednesday Feb. 22, H&M announced that its next designer collaboration will be with none other than the house of Mugler. The upcoming collection will be available online and in selected stores in Spring 2023, created under the direction of Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader and designed to “encapsulate the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler”.

“H&M’s history of designer collaborations is legendary and pioneering,” H&M shared in a press release announcing the news. “For nearly two decades, H&M has been democratizing high-fashion by offering global audiences the chance to own special pieces of high-end designer history.” The release also stated that “more information will be shared later”, with both brands yet to share any word about the upcoming collection on their social media accounts.

The news has already been hinted online earlier this year, with fashion writer @brendahashtag Tweeting “h&m designer collaborations are coming back” on January 2. While some people have credited H&M’s previous collaborations with making “great progress in removing barriers between high-end and mainstream markets”, others are concerned with how Mugler’s multi-panel body suits will translate over to H&M. “Isn't mugler x H&M just fashion nova?” one person Tweeted today.

With further news coming (hopefully) very soon, there’s no denying that Mugler has been recently branching out to new audiences. Since November last year, the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Brooklyn Museum has showcased the career of the house founder, Manfred Thierry Mugler (open until May 7). The news of this latest collaboration with H&M proves the fashion house is intent on taking over, and bringing in new customers at lower price points.