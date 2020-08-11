A 2019 analysis by Bloomberg revealed that most mega franchises (the likes of Barry's Boot Camp and Pure Barre) are usually found in neighborhoods that are over 80 percent white, while 12 of the 13 other franchises whose gyms were included in the data were also in areas with an average of 70-80 percent white people.

Still, a small but growing section of Black-founded and owned fitness studios are fostering a shift — especially as virtual classes allow newfound access to studios across the country.

Ahead, tap through for 10 Black-owned fitness studios with virtual classes to try.