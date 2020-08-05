Jeena Sharma

Beauty

Maskne Is Real — Here’s How To Deal With It

The best spot treatments and patches on the market.

fb
tw

Have you noticed random breakouts around your cheeks, chin, and possibly the nose? Are they contradicting your otherwise acne-free skin? If yes, at least take comfort in knowing you're not alone. While you most likely are blaming the heat or excessive humidity, these new breakouts might have a lot more to do with routine mask wearing than any palpable shifts in the weather.

Wearing a mask has quickly become a new standard, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, but it has also triggered a series of skin issues, namely 'maskne.' (Yes, a real thing!) Characterized by acne around your chin, cheek and any area covered by your mask, it is the technical term for "acne mechanica" caused by the mechanical friction of cloth against your skin. It isn't new either — athletes and football players have for years suffered the brunt of such breakouts from constantly having to wear helmets and chin guards. Now, it's affecting a size-able chunk of the population as dermatologists cite an increasing number of patients reporting the condition.

"I have seen Maskne in a lot of patients," says Dr. Shari Sperling of Sperling Dermatology. "It is caused from the heat, sweat, bacteria and oils in the skin that are built up by the constant and continuous wearing of masks. Your skin is not able to breathe and those oils that are naturally being produced are clogging your pores." The question, then, is how do you get rid of it? According to Dr. Sperling, the best treatment for these pesky breakouts is to opt for over-the-counter products including benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. If the condition worsens, Dr. Sperling says it's best to consult a board-certified dermatologist for other, more powerful treatments.

Ahead, check out 10 of the very best spot treatments, washes, and patches, specifically designed to target acne caused by sweat and the clogging of pores.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Aromatica Tea Tree 53 Blemish Spot
Peach & Lily

This K-beauty favorite is formulated with a blend of 20 percent natural tea tree essential oil and 22 percent natural tea tree leaf extract to help treat breakouts, along with salicylic acid to gently exfoliate skin cells.

Clear-Out Targets Imperfections
Clarins

This award-winning treatment is designed to dry out blemishes and calm irritation with its blend of natural ingredients.

EFFACLAR DUO ACNE SPOT TREATMENT
La Roche-Posay

Charged with benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid, this cult product is known to reduce the severity of acne blemishes in three days.

Anti-Blemish Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel
Clinique

Clinique has mastered the acne prevention product category, and this product touted as a daily treatment for blemish-free skin, is no exception.

Drying Lotion
MARIO BADESCU

If you're going to try one product to fight maskne, let it be this beloved drying lotion by Mario Badescu known for its quick-acting formulation.

Rosen Skincare Break-Out Spot Treatment
Urban Outfitters

Infused with anti-microbial peppermint oil and zinc oxide, this spot treatment is designed to get you blemish-free overnight.

Origins Spot Remover Acne Treatment Gel
Sephora

For the really tough and painful pimples that won't go away, this Origins gel facilitates quick healing, thanks to the saw palmetto and 1.5 percent salicylic acid in its formulation.

Kinship PIMPLE POTION
Credo Beauty

With retinal and 2% salicylic acid, this fast acting product can be used both as a spot treatment and an all-over facial treatment

Breakout Control Targeted Acne Spot Treatment
Kiehls

Formulated with Sulfur for acne-clearing and Vitamin B3 for skin, it works with every skin type and steady use of the product avoids re-appearance of blemishes.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Acne Eliminating Gel
Sephora

This lightweight formula contains salicylic acid, niacinamide, and monk's pepper — all meant to unclog pores and reduce redness

KILLA KIT
Zitsticka

Zitsticka patches have quickly formed a cult reputation and this particular one is designed to identify and destroy the zits in their early stages