11 Body Oils That’ll Give You Glow Without The Grease

The very best options for summer 2020.

Whether you're hoping for a faux glow or your dry, dull skin is in need of some brightening, body oils are here to help, with serums tailored for multiple skin types. Hitting the beach with your friends might not be a possibility at the moment, but these 11 body oils are the best options for helping you shine your brightest in summer 2020.

From providing your summer skin with much needed hydration to adding a spritz of shimmer, body oils are a great addition to your arsenal of makeup products. Oils are especially beneficial in the summer, as the product can often withstand heat, meaning there's no risk of sweating off the product as you go about your day. Additionally, oils can penetrate the skin much deeper than other products, NYLON previously reported, and when applied directly after the shower, damp skin will really soak up the oil.

Below, you'll find some of the best body oils for summer 2020, and while some do provide protection from the sun, it's crucial to read the labels, and ensure every inch of your skin stays protected from harmful UV rays this summer.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil
Sephora

Freshen up dry, dull skin with this nourishing body oil that leaves no residue behind. Simply mist onto the skin for a bit of glow.

Bali Full Body Glow
Range Beauty

No sun? No problem. Get your glow on with this lightweight body oil that contains aloe and argan oil.

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil
Target

Give your skin a spritz of something good with this non-greasy body oil. The product comes with Calendula Flower Extract and Ylang-Ylang Oil, which alleviates dryness and hydrates the skin.

Sol Body Shimmering Dry Oil
ColourPop

. Infused with coconut, argan, and marula oils, SOL's Shimmering Dry Oil packs your skin with beneficial ingredients and a soft shimmer.

Herbivore Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil
Sephora

Good for multiple skin types, Herbivore's Hydration Body Oil features good for your skin ingredients including jasmine sambac oil. The product's scent and its ability to apply easily to the skin without feeling sticky has earned top marks from online reviewers.

Body Lava Body Luminizer in Cognac Candy
Fenty Beauty

Created by Rihanna, the Fenty Beauty mastermind, Body Lava was a runaway summer hit, selling out quickly upon its initial debut. Cover you skin in a dewy, bronze glow with this oil.

Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50
Sephora

A true summer staple, this Glow Oil from Supergoop! is water resistant and contains SPF 50. Hydrate your skin and stay protected from the sun all at the same time.

Hydrating Oil
Milk Makeup

Available in a travel-friendly sized tube, Milk's Hydrating Oil can easily be applied to your face and body. Skip the messy application and smooth on this product, containing apricot and avocado for some much-needed moisture.

Dermalogica Phyto Refresh Oil
Ulta

This body oil is a bit of a splurge, but based on online reviews, it could be worth it. Formulated with sunflower seed and avocado oil, the product goes on smooth and lightweight. Along with encouraging the retention of moisture within the skin, the oil also calms skin inflammation and redness, and protects against damaging UV rays.

Neutrogena Body Oil
Ulta

Use before or after your body washing routine for smooth, soft skin. The lightweight formula comes without residual grease, and many online reviewers claim its hydrating formula lasts a full 24 hours.

OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil
Sephora

Available in a standard and miniature size, Ouai's Rose Hair & Body Oil is a fave of Sephora shoppers. Many love that it's quickly absorbed the skin and feels lightweight, while others enjoy the light floral scent.