13 Best Beauty Deals From Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale, Including Herbivore And Sunday Riley

There's major savings on your skincare and hair favorites.

To celebrate 21 years in the beauty game, Dermstore's anniversary sale is finally here, offering major savings on your favorite beauty products. Running through August 17, the sale includes deals on essentials from buzzy beauty brands including Sunday Riley, Corsx, and Herbivore Botanicals, with so much more to take in. And lucky for you, below, are some of the discounted products you just can't miss out on.

Featured discounted items are all listed for easy scrolling, and to take advantage of the sale, you need only enter code CELEBRATE at checkout. Along with the 13 featured items listed below, the sale encompasses hair care products, makeup, and skin care tools. Plus, with fall just around the corner, now is the time to start stocking up, especially when it comes to new nail polish.

See, and shop, 13 of the best products featured in Dermstore's 21st anniversary sale.

Foreo Luna 3 For Sensitive Skin
Dermstore

Frequently lauded by skin care experts, the Foreo Luna 3 gets a significant markdown for Dermstore's celebratory sale. Created specifically for sensitive skin, this cleansing device does it all, including smooth out fine lines, reducing excess oil, and it improves your skin's ability to absorb other products.

CORSX Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 count)
Dermstore

The easiest of acne treatments, you need only apply a patch over your worst blemish, and it should vanish right before your eyes.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
Dermstore

This dryer has gotten tons of praise over the years, thanks to its powerful dual ION functionality for customizable styling, and its powerful voltage that cuts drying time in half.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Dermstore

Vitamin C is the featured ingredient in this online favorite, which can be applied to skin in need of a brightening boost.

Lipstick Queen Mornin' Sunshine
Dermstore

TikTok loves this pH-powered lipsticks, which come with a magic ability to change colors once applied to your lips. This shade of bright yellow will transform to a soft pink.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Dermstore

This product has always been popular (see: over 170 five-star reviews), but its picking up speed right now, when lash extensions appointments are few and far between. Designed to improve the appearance of lashes using a blend of natural botanicals and tech, this conditioner preventing breakage and brittleness, and improving overall moisture and shine of the lashes.

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak
Dermstore

Practicing self-care doesn't require a splurge. This coconut milk bath soak can be applied your tub waters for a more calming, moisturizing bath experience.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Dermstore

Enriched with vitamin E and olive oil, this deep cleansing oil rids your skin of all the day's dirt, and won't leave any soapy residue behind.

Holifrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash
Dermstore

Made for sensitive skin, this daily cleanser features a creamy, milky texture that's perfect for makeup removal.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Dermstore

Free of silicone, sulfates, and parabens, this deep conditioning mask goes to work on your hair, leaving tresses feeling nourished, and moisturized.

Glamglow BUBBLESHEET™ Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Sheet Mask
Dermstore

You can never have enough face masks, especially when they're filled with beneficial ingredients including charcoal and green tea leaf.

Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer
Dermstore

The Dermstore anniversary sale features savings on numerous shades of Smith & Cult's polish, but this navy blue polish would be perfect for fall.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Dermstore

This multipurpose spray works as a dry shampoo, and a volumizier.