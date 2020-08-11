As hard as it might be to admit, the summer season is rapidly drawing to a close. Though bikinis and bright weather might quickly become a thing of the past, nail polish remains a seasonal, and always trending, standby. Now is the time to start preparing your autumn makeup routine, and as you begin to look towards that pumpkin-filled time of the year, the nail experts are here to offer up their forecast on the trending nail colors for fall 2020.

Along with shades inspired by the many colors of fall — think muted neutrals and dark metallics — experts are predicting a lot of green. From shades of teal to dark, dramatic earth-inspired shades of the hue, green nail polish will be having a major moment this fall. Brittney Boyce, consulting nail artist at ORLY, predicted that when it comes to color choices, at-home manicurists will want to take a cue from what's outside their windows. "It's been somewhat of a nice break to enjoy the scenery in my backyard," she said. "I see these desert greens that are almost a mix of green and gray. Desert plants are super resilient and beautiful, despite their prickly outer appearance."

For those that still want to have some fun with their color choices, nail artists pointed to metallics and shades of red for fall. Amy Lin, founder of Sundays, encouraged playing around with your fall manicure color choices, particularly when it comes to the addition of an unexpected color. "Nothing says fall more than a good rose-gold shade," she said. "Experimenting with metallics gives a little edge and sparkle to your muted fall look, and a rose gold shade especially complements the earthy tones we tend to wear in the fall."

Below, find out every nail polish color you'll be reaching for once fall 2020 arrives.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Nude Greige

As many at-home nail artists make the transition to a season often associated with getting cozy, Boyce predicted a return to soft, grounded shades. "Nude shades will always trend every season but with slightly different variations," she said. "For this fall, I really like that gray-beige undertone to nudes, especially pink-ish nudes. It's understated and kind of like the desert sky at dusk. I think these shades are flattering on all skin tones and matches sweater weather."

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Deep Navy

Instead of the traditional black nail polish, Lisa Logan of Nails INC. suggested going with navy blue for a darker shade. "When it comes to fall, people tend to wear darker tones and navy is dark enough to blend in but it’s more positive than a black shade," she said.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Chocolate Brown

Think rich coffee, your favorite chocolate, natural earth hues — brown is a notoriously underrated polish color that deserves to the rounds in the last quarter of fall 2020.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Dark Pink

When it comes to adding a dose of unexpected color to your fall 2020 manicure, nail artist Kari Guerrero predicted that shades of dark pink will be a popular option. "Purples and dark pinks have just the right amount of pop without being too bright during fall months," she said.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Emerald Green

Logan predicted that your fall Instagram feed would be filled with manis in shades of dark green. "It provides just enough of a statement while remaining subdued," she said. If you want to have some fun with the color, you could always embrace the mix and match trend, and pair different shades of dark green together.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Bright Red

A return to chilly weather and all things fall doesn't mean you still can't have fun with color. Lin shared her secrets for rocking the vibrant color. "As 2020 has not been easy on us, we’re all looking for little ways to uplift our mood. A mandarin red is a perfect color to get us through 2020," she said.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Dark Teals

In keeping with fall's predicted theme of green, Guerrero also theorized that fall will be filled with nails of dark teal. She also shared her method for adding a fun spin to your usual polish routine, saying, "A great way to spice up a mani is using minimalist color blocking techniques with two to three different shades to create contrast."

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Muted Purple

Purple, in all its color variations presents plenty of polish options for fall 2020. However, Lin suggested gravitating towards calmer takes on the color. "Purple always seems to come back in fall with its romantic yet mysterious combination that brings the neutral earthy to your everyday purple color. It is feminine yet strong," she said.

Fall 2020 Nail Color Trend: Slate Grey

A swap out for the summer whites, a washed grey shade remains neutral while adding an unexpected edge to any manicure.