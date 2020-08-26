13 Best Beauty Moments From The 2000 VMA's

Like most award shows and in-person events this year, MTV's Video Music Awards are going virtual for its 36th annual edition. With performers like Chloe x Halle, BTS, and Lady Gaga, it's still sure to be a big night, but it certainly makes one nostalgic for when things could be in-person. Take 20 years ago for example, when camera phones literally didn't exist, and the biggest and most glamorous celebrities took to the carpet.