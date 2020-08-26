13 Best Beauty Moments From The 2000 VMA's

Beauty
A special time where crimped hair and bedazzled bandanas were red carpet appropriate.
Like most award shows and in-person events this year, MTV's Video Music Awards are going virtual for its 36th annual edition. With performers like Chloe x Halle, BTS, and Lady Gaga, it's still sure to be a big night, but it certainly makes one nostalgic for when things could be in-person. Take 20 years ago for example, when camera phones literally didn't exist, and the biggest and most glamorous celebrities took to the carpet.
Ahead of the 2020 show, we're looking back at the VMA red carpet in 2000, where some of history's truest icons held nothing back, leaning into the new millennium's biggest beauty trends. From Britney Spears and Destiny's Child to Aaliyah and Christina Aguilera, get ready to feel a massive wave of nostalgia.