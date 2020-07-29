13 Best Deals For National Lipstick Day — Including Fenty Beauty’s BOGO Offer

2020 has given the world few things to celebrate, but you may want to bust out the virtual shopping cart and give your beauty collection a once over, because National Lipstick Day has arrived, and the celebratory savings are too good to pass up. In case you're in need of a new color, or your fave is running low, here are some of the best 2020 National Lipstick Day sales to take advantage of.

Some of the Internet's most beloved brands, including Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Pat McGrath Labs are joining in on the festivities, offering special savings and buy one get one free sales. Additionally, other retailers, like Becca Cosmetics and LORAC are offering lip products with online purchases.

Meanwhile, retailers like Sephora and Ulta have marked down tons of lip favorites. Select brands, including Melt Cosmetics and Clinique are 50 percent off at Sephora, while Ulta is offering special discounts on products including the TikTok favorite, NYX Butter Gloss.

National Lipstick Day comes but just once a year, so don't let your lips miss out on these deals. Below, check out the National Lipstick Day sales you don't want to miss.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.