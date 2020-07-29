Lauren Rearick
13 Best Deals For National Lipstick Day — Including Fenty Beauty’s BOGO Offer

Get a new lipstick for as little as $2!

2020 has given the world few things to celebrate, but you may want to bust out the virtual shopping cart and give your beauty collection a once over, because National Lipstick Day has arrived, and the celebratory savings are too good to pass up. In case you're in need of a new color, or your fave is running low, here are some of the best 2020 National Lipstick Day sales to take advantage of.

Some of the Internet's most beloved brands, including Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Pat McGrath Labs are joining in on the festivities, offering special savings and buy one get one free sales. Additionally, other retailers, like Becca Cosmetics and LORAC are offering lip products with online purchases.

Meanwhile, retailers like Sephora and Ulta have marked down tons of lip favorites. Select brands, including Melt Cosmetics and Clinique are 50 percent off at Sephora, while Ulta is offering special discounts on products including the TikTok favorite, NYX Butter Gloss.

National Lipstick Day comes but just once a year, so don't let your lips miss out on these deals. Below, check out the National Lipstick Day sales you don't want to miss.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Matte Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills

ABH is offering BOGO on all of its lip products, including Gloss and Matte formulas. Stock up on the goodies you might have missed, or try something new, like this shade of blue.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
Sephora

The creamy, rich Vice Lipsticks from Urban Decay are among Sephora's featured Lipstick Day sales. Select Vice lipsticks are half off, joining other sales from brands including Milk and Tarte.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Lip Glosses
Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the many featured brands in Ulta's BOGO Lipstick Day sale. Although not technically a lipstick, these glosses would make for a perfect topper over your favorite shade, and you can always mix and match your product picks.

Lustre Lipstick In Lady Bug
MAC

All of M.A.C.'s Lustre Lipsticks are 30 percent off for National Lipstick Day, meaning it's finally time to take the plunge and go with a bold red coloring.

Seriously Satin Lipstick
e.l.f. Cosmetics

E.l.f. discounted the entirety of its lip products by 30 percent for National Lipstick Day, including some of their latest launches. The Seriously Satin lipstick comes in 10 shades, including this neutral peach.

Luxetrance Lipstick In 35mm
Pat McGrath

Normally retailing for $38, this highly rated Luxetrance lipstick is half off for today's special celebrations. The 35MM shade is dark and dramatic, but its brown-reddish hues are universally flattering, and made for year-round wear.

ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Most Likely To
ColourPop

All lip products are 25 percent off at ColourPop. This matte formula comes in the perfect shade of pink.

The Lip Bar Brickhouse
The Lip Bar

Truly the perfect shade of Brick Red, The Lip Bar is offering BOGO on all of its lip products. This liquid gloss formula dries quickly when applied, but it doesn't dry out your lips.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Freckle Fiesta
Fenty Beauty

The plush, soft formula of Fenty's Mattemoiselle lipstick makes extended lipstick wear a breeze. The color stays put without drying out your lips, and it comes in the perfect stow and go size. For National Lipstick Day, Fenty is offering a BOGO deal on its Mattemoiselle products.

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain

Bite is also offering a BOGO on all of its lip products, including this radiant shade of red stain.

Diamond Lip Balm
Huda Beauty

This shimmer-filled lip balm is among the latest products to drop on Huda Beauty. Try out something new, alongside a classic with the site's BOGO sale.

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream
Ulta

At just under $5, this is one lipstick you don't want to miss. It's soft, matte formula is a fave among online reviewers, and it comes in 22 vibrant shades.

BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love

A frequent fave of Sephora shoppers, this long-wear lipstick is half off for National Lipstick Day.