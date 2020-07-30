Jeena Sharma
13 Shampoos That’ll Get Rid Of A Dry, Itchy Scalp

Whatever the condition, there's a shampoo for it

An itchy, flaky and dry scalp can be annoying to say the least, and definitely not the easiest things to get rid of. With summer at its peak, excess sweating and dirt can only make things worse. While there are a lot of conditions including dandruff, scalp dermatitis or psoriasis that can trigger these symptoms, even stress or using the wrong shampoo could cause identical scalp woes. Whatever the reason, over the years, a number of products have been introduced to eradicate or minimize the inflammation.

Experts often recommend shampoos with coconut oil, tea tree, salicylic acid, and apple cider vinegar —all known to help improve the condition. Of course, if the condition is severe, always consult a dermatologist first. But an array of innovative solutions can easily help control the symptoms at-home.

If you're not sure what to buy, read on below for a list of the best shampoos the market designed to target the scalp that'll work all skin (and hair) types.

Restorative Shampoo
Harklinikken

This cult favorite not only promises a clean scalp, but is also optimized for extra hair growth. Buy now!

Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
ORIBE

Crafted with trichologist-approved salicylic acid, this shampoo calms your scalp and helps to prevent dandruff.

Girl + Hair Cleanse with Shea Butter & Tea Tree Oil Ultra Moisturizing Sulfate Free Shampoo
Target

Specially designed with kinky, coily textured hair in mind, this gentle sulfate, alcohol, and paraben free shampoo is infused with shea butter to deeply cleanse and nourish, along with tea tree oil to treat and prevent an itchy and flaky scalp.

Livso Moisturizing Shampoo
Livso

Featuring a specialized formula that works on all hair textures, this sulphate-free shampoo is designed to exfoliate your skin while fighting a flaky scalp.

T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo
Neutrogena

Perhaps one of the most trusted and easiest to find anti-dandruff shampoos on the list, the 1 percent coal tar formula is extremely effective against multiple dry scalp issues.

Super Garden CBD Shampoo
R+Co

R+Co’s Super Garden shampoo is infused with hemp-derived CBD to offer a sense of calm throughout the lather. Its also formulated with a blend of hydrating, refreshing oils to gently (and deeply) cleanse without stripping your scalp of its natural, necessary oils.

A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Nizoral

Another trusted cult product in the game, the shampoo is claims to be "clinically proven" to eliminate any signs of dry scalp with consistent use

Scalp Shampoo
Sachajuan

This Swedish scalp shampoo is known to nourish your scalp with essential oils while also helping with any signs of itching and flakes.

Shampoo with Peony - Sensitive Scalp
Klorane

For those with chronic scalp issues, or just anyone tired of trying a range of different products with no results, this shampoo is formulated to work on an extremely irritated scalp.

Itchy Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Head & Shoulders

A classic that never fails, this is a perfect choice for those with minimal dry scalp issues or just an itchy scalp that is more seasonal.

Zinc Shampoo
DHS

Specifically targeting sebhorrheic dermatitis, the potent dose 2% of Zinc Pyrithione is widely recommended by dermatologists.

Healthy Scalp Shampoo - Burdock and Neem
100% Pure

If you're looking for a more natural solution to your scalp woes, this might be the answer. Featuring extracts of neem and burdock, the shampoo leaves you with clean skin without losing any essential oils.

TPH by TARAJI Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash
Target

Part of Taraji P Henson’s debut haircare line, this refreshing and rebalancing formula was designed for natural hair types to dissolve scalp build-up for healthier hair growth. The tri-touch applicator was designed for total versatility, so whether you’re wearing protective styles (like weaves and braids) or going totally natural, the targeted application will make sure you get the product where you need it.