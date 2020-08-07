Lauren Rearick
14 Best August Beauty Launches Actually Worth Your Time (And Money)

So far, that is.

Prepare to shake up your usual beauty routine and experiment with new colors, because this month brings a number of new beauty must-haves. With the arrival of fall just weeks away, now is the time to experiment with your look. And thankfully, brands including Glossier, Philosophy, and Ouai are here to help. The best of new beauty launches for August 2020 includes launches in every category imaginable, and the list below rounds up some of the ones you should be most excited for.

For those look to make the transition from summer skincare to fall, brands including Fenty Skin and Philosophy debuted new products sure to keep your skin nourished for the reminder of 2020. Meanwhile, some of Instagram's favorite hair care brands have unveiled new goodies, including an accessories collaboration between Kitsch and Justine Marjan that Gossip Girl would approve of.

Don't sleep on a single new beauty launch in August 2020. Bookmark this page to keep tabs as it's updated throughout the month.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
Pat McGrath Labs

Available on patmcgrath.com on August 12th and Sephora on August 14th, this new launch for PML joins the brand's popular Lip Fetish Lip Balm family with a new texture. Offered in six new high-gloss shades, these will give more shine and pigment than you've ever gotten from a balm — and thanks to the antioxidant-packed formula, they'll offer comfortable wear all day.

Beautiful Mess Liquid Eye Paint
Dominique Cosmetics

This shimmering liquid eye paint was designed to be foolproof — a blendable and buildable formula that embraces imperfection without any cracks or creasing. Offered in six multi-chrome finish shades, they offer complete versatility.

Bikini Bottom Bundle
JUNO & Co.

Spongebob Squarepants joins the world of makeup, becoming a makeup blending tool for this adorable kit of products. Patrick and Gary join their favorite Sponge friend, rounding out the collection of blending tools.

Vinylic Lip
Glossier

August saw the addition of two new shades of Glossier's Vinylic Lip Lacquer. This month, included the introduction of a brick red named Driver, and a blush peach called Genius. Both join additional colors of the product, which gives you an entire lip look in just one high-shine swipe.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: SKIN

Purity Made Simple Oil-Free Cleanser
Philosophy

Philosophy gave a major makeover to its best-selling cleanser, announcing an oil-free formula with bamboo extract. Remove dirt, makeup, and grime with a lightweight formula that's free of parabens, phalates, formaldehydes, and sulfates.

The Rice Wash
Tatcha

Safe and gentle enough for daily use, The Rice Wash provides a luminous boost to the skin with its Japanese rice powder formula.

Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum
Ulta

This toner + serum hybrid works to clear out pores, tone skin, and deliver a serious dose of concentrated ingredients — including salicylic acid, niacinamide, and witch hazel — for total skin clarity without over-drying or irritating the skin.

Day Maker Microcrystal Exfoliator
Versed

A creamy pore polish designed to detox the pros and gently buff away dead skin cells for a smooth, even texture — sounds good, no? Made with a 100% plant-based, biodegradable alternative to microbeads and an antioxidant-rich blend of berry extract to keep oil production and inflammation to a minimum, its sensitive-skin approved.

Exfoliating Face Scrub
Viking Beauty Secrets

Featuring a tube made of recycled plastic, this face scrub features skin nourishing raspberry seed oil. Other featured ingredients in the vegan and cruelty-free product, include volcanic sand which acts as an exfoliant, and rowanberries to reduce skin inflammation.

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: BODY

Minimal-ish PMS Soothing Oil
Aerie

Part of Aerie's newly launched clean beauty line, the PMS Soothing Oil can be applied to bring relief to areas feeling sore or crampy. Ingredients include peppermint and lavender oil.

Lonely Weekend Self-Care Kit
Kacey Musgraves

BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: HAIR

This is a Blow Dry Primer
Davines

Like a face primer, but for your hair. This new addition from Davines creates an anti-humidity shield over your hair, keeping moisture locked into each strand and leaving hair shiny, smooth, and easy to manage. Best part? It’ll cut your blow drying time in half, and help your hairstyle last longer.

Ruched Chiffon Headband
Kitsch x Justine Marjan

Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with this ruched chiffon headband. The accessory is one of many included in the latest collaborative launch from Instagram's favorite hair accessory duo.

Super Dry Shampoo
OUAI x Byredo

Ouai tapped Byredo to infuse its iconic Mojave Ghost fragrance into the brand's popular dry shampoo for the ultimate collaboration.