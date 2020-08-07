Beauty
14 Best August Beauty Launches Actually Worth Your Time (And Money)
So far, that is.
Prepare to shake up your usual beauty routine and experiment with new colors, because this month brings a number of new beauty must-haves. With the arrival of fall just weeks away, now is the time to experiment with your look. And thankfully, brands including Glossier, Philosophy, and Ouai are here to help. The best of new beauty launches for August 2020 includes launches in every category imaginable, and the list below rounds up some of the ones you should be most excited for.
For those look to make the transition from summer skincare to fall, brands including Fenty Skin and Philosophy debuted new products sure to keep your skin nourished for the reminder of 2020. Meanwhile, some of Instagram's favorite hair care brands have unveiled new goodies, including an accessories collaboration between Kitsch and Justine Marjan that Gossip Girl would approve of.
Don't sleep on a single new beauty launch in August 2020. Bookmark this page to keep tabs as it's updated throughout the month.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS
Available on patmcgrath.com on August 12th and Sephora on August 14th, this new launch for PML joins the brand's popular Lip Fetish Lip Balm family with a new texture. Offered in six new high-gloss shades, these will give more shine and pigment than you've ever gotten from a balm — and thanks to the antioxidant-packed formula, they'll offer comfortable wear all day.
August saw the addition of two new shades of Glossier's Vinylic Lip Lacquer. This month, included the introduction of a brick red named Driver, and a blush peach called Genius. Both join additional colors of the product, which gives you an entire lip look in just one high-shine swipe.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: SKIN
A creamy pore polish designed to detox the pros and gently buff away dead skin cells for a smooth, even texture — sounds good, no? Made with a 100% plant-based, biodegradable alternative to microbeads and an antioxidant-rich blend of berry extract to keep oil production and inflammation to a minimum, its sensitive-skin approved.
Featuring a tube made of recycled plastic, this face scrub features skin nourishing raspberry seed oil. Other featured ingredients in the vegan and cruelty-free product, include volcanic sand which acts as an exfoliant, and rowanberries to reduce skin inflammation.
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: BODY
BEST NEW BEAUTY AUGUST 2020: HAIR
Like a face primer, but for your hair. This new addition from Davines creates an anti-humidity shield over your hair, keeping moisture locked into each strand and leaving hair shiny, smooth, and easy to manage. Best part? It’ll cut your blow drying time in half, and help your hairstyle last longer.