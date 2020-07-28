After years of speculation and months of teasers, the world finally has its first look at Fenty Skin, a new skincare line by Rihanna. Following the release of the brand's first campaign video which featured first looks at product packaging (and the likes of Lil Nas X and A$ap Rocky, proving the line to be intentionally non-gendered), full details of the debut lineup — and early reviews — are now available.

“Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then,” Rihanna shared in a press release. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.” Designed to be uncomplicated and seamless, the line is launching with a tightly edited offering of three everyday, multi-tasking products dubbed the Fenty Skin Start'rs: Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), and the refillable Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35; refill $30).

“Washing your face is the most important step for good skin," Rihanna continued. "Especially when you’re wearing makeup, breaking a sweat in the club, exercising — whatever your thing is. I wanted to create a really deep cleanser that wouldn’t dry out your skin so you can use it every day and night.”

With that in mind, Fenty Skin's Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser was designed to be a creamy, 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser, claiming to offer a deep clean that removes dirt, oil, and long-wear makeup without stripping or drying the skin out. Fat Water, the brand's combination toner and serum, is formulated with niacinamide, a hero ingredient that helps to reduce the look for dark spots and even skin texture and tone; and Australian lemon myrtle and witch hazel water, which help to refine pores and reduce oil throughout the day. Both products are loaded with Barbados cherry as well, which pack more vitamin C than an orange, according to the brand, to help brighten the skin.

The third step within the Fenty Skin Start'rs is the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, a moisturizer that prioritizes skin protection. "I wanted to create a moisturizer with SPF that was totally invisible — that means no chalky residue and no flashback," Rihanna says. "We created this pink hue that works on all skin tones allowing it to blend in effortlessly and leave a healthy glow on skin.” The refillable, non-greasy, moisturizer-sunscreen was formulated to target dehydration, discoloration and dark spots, created with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and aloe, and Kalahari melon, a watermelon that’s full of antioxidants and vitamins to help hydrate the skin.

One thing that's important to note is that each product in the debut lineup of Fenty Skin is formulated with artificial fragrance. It's surely not uncommon, even in skincare, to have fragrance within product formulation, but it is a common concern for folks with sensitive, acne or irritation-prone skin. News of the line using fragrance quickly became a topic of conversation on Twitter, with many sharing their disappointment.

While early trials of the line were scarce, Fenty Skin ambassadors and influencers — like Sean Garrette and Tiara Willis, both of whom are licensed estheticians — offering detailed and differing experiences with the products are helping others make the decision whether or not to try it out themselves. "It’s a floral sweet smell. You will notice it," Willis shared on Twitter. "This can be problematic for some... I have always been sensitive to fragrance on my face, so the Fenty Skin products broke me out in small red bumps and my face stung :("

Garrette, who had a positive experience with the products, addressed the fragrance on Twitter as well. "As I've said many of times, fragrance doesn’t bother me, I have no allergy or issue," he shared. "The fragrance is less than 1% in the [Fenty Skin] formulas! If you have a known allergy or sensitivity, it’s always best to proceed with caution and avoid."

In promotional videos, Rihanna notes that she has, "a lot of sensitivity on a lot of areas of my face," sharing that those concerns were kept at the forefront of developing each and every Fenty Skin product — but skin sensitivity isn't a one size fits all state of being. If you're interested in line (and you probably are!), be sure to consider your skin type, what typically irritates you, and if the routine you currently have in place is working in your favor.

Fenty Skin will officially be available to shop on July 31 through fentyskin.com as well as in-store and online at Sephora, though fans can sign up for early July 29 access. See a first look at the products, below.