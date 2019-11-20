Jacquelyn Greenfield
19 Dreamy Gifts For the Sleep Lover In Your Life

For your friend who would rather be sleeping.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

This year has been an exhausting one to say the least. Feeling the immense amount of stress and anxiety that came from a global pandemic as well as the presidential election of a life time—the country is most likely ready for a long and well deserved nap. With the holiday season here what a better time to give the gift of great sleep.

Sleep is the universal activity that everyone partakes in and is something you should enjoy. Having a restful night of sleep is or just being able to relax through out the night is on more wish lists than you'd think. If you or someone in your life is that person that takes sleep as seriously as their taxes then you're bound to find the perfect gift here.

We've rounded up 19 cozy products that is sure to set the mood for the most peaceful and restful night of sleep you've ever dreamed of.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Weighted Blanket in 15lbs
Casper

The heaviness of weighted blankets keeps are great for a restful night of sleep by keeping you still and relaxed through out the night.

Holiday The Label Pyjama Set
Lisa Says Gah

A cool, breezy pajama set that you can wear as Real Clothes, separate or together.

BEAUTY SLEEP TO GO! PINK TRAVEL SET
Slip

However you're traveling this holiday season, a sleep mask is a must. With a matching travel-size silk pillow you'll be jet setting and sleeping in style.

dream powder
beam

This 15-serving pouch is full of cbd-infused take on hot chocolate, designed to help you relax and wind down for the night.

Chantel Pant in Money Stripe
Morgan Lane

This Morgan Lane x Monopoly collection will have you sleeping like a bag of (monopoly) money.

x Buffy Puffer Coat
Madewell

Have you ever just wanted to wear your comforter as a coat? This Madewell x buffy collection is your answer with this oh-so warm puffer.

Cold Picnic Boob Pillow
Coming Soon

Guaranteed to liven up any and every bedspread.

Minnetonka Alpine Sheepskin Moccasin
Urban Outfitters

Warm and cozy moccasins are a great gift for anyone this cold weather season.

Heatbag
Ostrichpillow

Adding a little bit of heat can change the quality of your sleep tremendously. This gem can go from a heating pad to an ice pack instantly.

Sleep Drops
The Nue Co

For those that have problems falling and staying asleep, this natural sleep aid solution might do the trick.

POM POM FLEECE LINED CREW SOCK
UGG

The colder months are here to stay and there is nothing worse than having cold feet while trying to sleep.

Portable Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy

Feeling stuffy while you sleep is the absolute worse. This portable humidifier is a great gift to take on the go to maintain clear breathing during sleep where ever you go.

Sleep Bralette Tie Dye
Year of Ours

Year of Ours has moved into the sleep space with this cozy bralette you can feel the best support even as you sleep.

Silk Hair Wrap
Silke London

For some, keeping your hair wrapped up while you sleep is not negotiable. This silk bonnet will keep your hair smooth and tamed when you wake up.

SNOOZ Sound Machine
Nordstrom

Sometimes complete silence doesn't do the trick - this sound machine will help you fall and stay asleep through the night.

this works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Ulta

This cult favorite spray is formulated with a blend of lavender, camomile, and vetivert to help calm the body and mind and in turn, improve your sleep quality.

Gray/Black Jambys
Jambys

Theres nothing worse then running hot while you sleep. These breezy boxers can do the trick to keep you nice and cool—plus it has pockets!

Homecoat
OFFHOURS

This is no ordinary house coat or robe, made from premium cottons and materials this heavy duty Homecoat will keep you warm and toasty all winter long.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Sephora

If you're not really big on candles give the lasting aroma of a diffuser a try.

