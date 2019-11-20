'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

This year has been an exhausting one to say the least. Feeling the immense amount of stress and anxiety that came from a global pandemic as well as the presidential election of a life time—the country is most likely ready for a long and well deserved nap. With the holiday season here what a better time to give the gift of great sleep.

Sleep is the universal activity that everyone partakes in and is something you should enjoy. Having a restful night of sleep is or just being able to relax through out the night is on more wish lists than you'd think. If you or someone in your life is that person that takes sleep as seriously as their taxes then you're bound to find the perfect gift here.

We've rounded up 19 cozy products that is sure to set the mood for the most peaceful and restful night of sleep you've ever dreamed of.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

