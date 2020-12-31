2020, and the global pandemic that shaped it, affected every possible industry in different ways. For beauty, while skincare and wellness products saw a serious uptick, questions about when — if ever — we'd wear a full face of makeup again began to swirl almost immediately. Thanks to masks, wearing lipstick has been seemingly unnecessary; wearing makeup in general to go nowhere and do nothing has felt the same.

On the flip side, however, millions of people have used this time to simply recalibrate their relationship with beauty — whether that meant leaning into the space and its products as an escape and new artful hobby, or trying the latest launches to help streamline their own routine. Whatever it is, the industry delivered, welcoming hundreds upon hundreds of new products that added both fantasy and ease into routines anywhere.

From second-skin tinted moisturizers and dewy cream bronzer to Byredo's whimsical color cosmetics debut and the Glossier equivalent of of eyelash extensions, this year's biggest makeup launches defined the many moments, feelings, and phases that beauty lovers went through in 2020.

Ahead, check out the NYLON beauty team's favorite makeup releases.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Saie Slip Tint

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Kosas The Big Clean Mascara

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Juvia's Place Lip Reflect Gloss

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: The Lip Bar Caffeine Concealer

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Wax Pencil & Styler

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Tower28 Bronzino

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Loveseen Eyelashes

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Supergoop! CC Screen CC Cream

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Colourpop x Sailor Moon Palette

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Byredo Colour Stick

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Morphe 2 Skin Tint

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mascara

BEST MAKEUP LAUNCHES OF 2020: Freck Cheekslime