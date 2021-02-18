Lauren Rearick
The Best Cream Blushes Under $25, From Glossier to Maybelline

For a year 'round, healthy glow.

Blush can be quite the beauty category to navigate. From the countless hues to the variation in texture, blush is more than just a powder made for giving your face a rosy flush. As of late, more brands continue to embrace cream blush, a liquid form of the popular product that offers a more controlled means of application. Whether you fancy cheeks the shade of peaches, or even plums, cream blush is an easy, buildable alternative, and many cream blush options can be an affordable alternative in your beauty routine.

Brands like Maybelline, Glossier, and Rare Beauty have all added cream blushes to their beauty roster, and based on the reviews of consumers, this is one product you may want to try for yourself. Cream blushes are often touted as buildable, and easy to blend, with some requiring only your fingers to apply. And for those not quite ready to leave the powder blush behind, there are cream formulas that mirror its texture, and will change to a creamy formula when applied to the skin.

Below, check out some of the best cream blush options that retail for less than $25.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Maybelline Cheek Heat

Maybelline Cheek Heat
At just $6, Maybelline's Cheek Heat is a true favorite among online shoppers. Customers report that the color stays throughout the day and appears subtle, but noticeable on the skin.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Matte Blush
Available in matte and shimmer variations, Sweet Cheeks is beloved among shoppers for its ability to meld into multiple skin types.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Tower 28 BeachPlease

Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
This multipurpose makeup balm is buildable and blendable, earning top marks from shoppers for its creamy, flush-ready formula.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Packaged inside an adorable, retro-inspired compact, this cream blush is lightweight and pigmented. Gradually build on color for a very blushed look, or go lightweight, as the formula easily melts into skin.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush

Putty Blush
A favorite of TikTok, this affordable Putty Blush from e.l.f. turns from putty to powder when applied. Beauty science aside, the blush is infused with vitamin E and argan oil, making for a smooth, soft application that's not harsh on skin.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Apply a sheer wash of Rihanna-approved color with the top-rated Fenty Beauty cream blush. Made to be universally flattering, the product is sweat-proof and water-proof, meaning your rosy glow comes with staying power.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Stila Convertible Color

Stila Convertible Color
A color that can be swatched on both the cheeks and lips, Stila's Convertible Color easily melts into the skin. Usable with a brush or finger, the color earns rave reviews for looking natural on the skin.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Morphe 2 Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse

Wondertint Cheek and Lip Mousse
Included as part of the launch of Morphe 2, Wondertint is a creamy mousse made for the cheeks and lips. In keeping with the Morphe 2 aesthetics of minimalism, the blush provides a natural wash of color, and building on the color will provide a more pronounced pigment.

Best Cream Blushes Under $25: Glossier Cloud Paint

Cloud Paint in Eve
A tried and true staple among cream blush fans, Glossier's Cloud Paint was made for blush beginners. It's colorful liquid blends into the skin seamlessly, making it nearly impossible to overbuild on product.