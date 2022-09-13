Everyone Had A Bob At The 2022 Emmys

Long, flowing hair has often been considered the default look for the red carpet. However, at the 2022 Emmys, hairstyles seemed to be taking a turn for the shorter. Blunt bobs and shoulder-grazing cuts ruled the night — whether hair was styled super straight, soft and wavy, or cropped with bangs, each look was effortlessly chic.

Up ahead, tap through to see the best bob and lob haircuts from TV’s biggest night.