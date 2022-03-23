Emo Glamour Ruled the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards were held on Tuesday March 22 in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. During the arrivals of the celebrity guests, nominees, and performers, a notable theme emerged. It was clear—early 2000s emo-inspired hair and makeup looks ruled the night. From serious black eyeliner and smudgy makeup, to edgy dye jobs and stick straight hair, all of the pop punk classics were back in full effect on the red carpet.

Up ahead, check out the best beauty looks from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.