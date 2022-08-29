Gothic Glamour Ruled The 2022 MTV VMAs

Although the 2022 MTV VMAs took place on August 28 with a little bit of summer still left to enjoy, the Halloween spirit was already in the air. The vibe was dark and witchy and it seemed everyone from the usual suspects like Avril Lavigne to the goth first-timers like Lizzo brought a little extra edge to the red carpet.

Up ahead, we rounded up the best of the gothic glam beauty looks of the night.