Ruby red lipstick is no longer the only color option. For decades, lipstick has been used as a means of self-expression, and while a good red will never go out of style, unconventional lip colors are taking over. There are more lip color options than ever, with countless brands embracing offerings in hues sure to suit your every makeup mood. Whether you're feeling the goth vibes once popularized in your Hot Topic days, or you want to be bold and colorful, here are some of the best beauty brands for finding unconventional lip colors.

The usage of face masks might have temporarily redefined your beauty routine in 2020, but the experts believe that lipstick will always have a future. When colorful complete face routines do make their return, these brands should be among the first you turn to for lipstick colors that aren't quite the beauty norm.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — Fenty Beauty

For those that prefer a more dramatic lip coloring, Fenty Beauty has you covered. Rihanna's beauty brand has an array of unconventional colors in both liquid and matte formulas, including a striking shade of black and an electric can't miss hue of lilac.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — Lime Crime

Thanks to Lime Crime's lip offerings, you can go big, bold, or playful with your lipstick choices. Slick on this satiny shade of lime green, or give your lips a liquid, metallic look with products in hues of purple, blue, and even a sparkly iridescent.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — The Lip Bar

Offering both unconventional and standard lipstick colors, The Lip Bar creates many of its products with a moisture-rich formula. Ensure longevity of your color with a liquid matte lipstick or select a smooth standard matte lipstick in shades that literally sparkle.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — NYX

With affordable pricing and a collection of products in nearly every unconventional color imaginable, NYX is a great place to start in your lipstick journey. Pack on the glitter with this sparkle-filled lipstick, or skip the glitz and go straight for the drama with a silver matte lipstick.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — MAC Cosmetics

Fans of all things beauty know and love MAC Cosmetics. For those new to trying out an unconventional coloring choice, the brand has plenty of options. Get frosty with a shade of snow-inspired blue or warm things up with a metallic gold.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — Melt Cosmetics

Embrace your most pigmented makeup ideas with a colorful collection of unconventional lipsticks from Melt Cosmetics. Along with a collection of thrilling Beetlejuice-inspired shades, there's a deep evergreen liquid lipstick to try, and an iridescent green.

Best Beauty Brands For Unconventional Lip Colors — Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath is a true beauty innovator, especially when it comes to lips. For those that prefer a look without a crystal-covered smile, the brand has your back, with lipsticks that include glitter and color.