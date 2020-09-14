Lips artfully adorned in crystals have become a signature look for Pat McGrath Labs. Although DIY attempts to recreate the look are out there, and are somewhat achieved with the use of McGrath's shimmer-filled lipstick, the brand just made the process a lot easier. After dropping a few crystal-filled Instagram teaser images, Pat McGrath Labs announced the launch of a DIY crystal lip kit.

Available online now, the $75 kit comes with every item needed of making your own bright red version of the lip. According to a product breakdown on the Pat McGrath Labs site, the kit includes a Mini MatteTrance™ Lipstick in the shade Elson, duo adhesive, a crystal applicator pen, red microfine glitter, and red crystals in small, medium, and large sizes.

An Instagram video gives a visual step-by-step of how to properly apply the crystals, and according to the Pat McGrath website, the look of your crystals ultimately comes down to personal preference. You can let the gems in a randomized nature, or work your way in towards the center of your lip with medium and large crystals.

As Allure points out, the iconic Pat McGrath look dates back to 2013, when she covered the lips of models walking in the Christian Dior spring show with pink and red Swarovski crystals. She's continued to experiment with crystals, adding them to an eye look spotted on Kaia Gerber in 2018.

See every item included in the kit, below.