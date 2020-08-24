9 Beauty Shows To Stream If You Watch Makeup Tutorials All Day

Beauty
From documentaries to competition shows.
With so much available on streaming services today, it should come as no surprise that there's a serious amount of beauty content out there to watch — enough to hold you over when you feel like you couldn't possibly watch another YouTube tutorial.
From documentaries and competition shows to true makeover stories, click through for 9 of the very best beauty shows you can stream right now.
Think of this like Project Runway for beauty pros. Led by a panel of judges — including world-renowned makeup artist Val Garland and YouTuber Nikkie de Jager — Glow Up takes a bunch of MUA-hopefuls through various challenges, from special effects to fashion editorial looks.