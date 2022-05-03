Addison Rae arrived to the 2022 Met Gala wearing one of the night’s biggest hair trends— extra, extra long extensions. From Kaia Gerber’s curls and pearls to Venus Williams’ braids with gold beads and Olivia Rodrigo’s fairy hair with life-size butterfly clips, many of the fabulous attendees celebrated the the theme of gilded glamour with the over-the-top opulence and impracticality of waist-length hair.

Ahead, the architect behind Addison Rae’s Met Gala hair look, Danielle Prianon, dishes about the inspiration behind the style and everything you need to get her look.