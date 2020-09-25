Amy Winehouse left an impactful legacy. Since her passing in 2011, the world has continued to celebrate the singer, acknowledging her remarkable career. Her mark on music was undeniable, and her fashion and beauty routines proved just as memorable, resulting in a temporary exhibit at the Grammys museum that opened earlier this year. Ahead, scroll through some of her most iconic moments in beauty, from before her bouffant to the debut of her signature red lips.