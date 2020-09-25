Lauren Rearick
Photo by Chris Christoforou/Redfern

beauty

Amy Winehouse's Beauty Evolution, From Her Bouffant to Black Winged Eyeliner

Amy Winehouse left an impactful legacy. Since her passing in 2011, the world has continued to celebrate the singer, acknowledging her remarkable career. Her mark on music was undeniable, and her fashion and beauty routines proved just as memorable, resulting in a temporary exhibit at the Grammys museum that opened earlier this year. Ahead, scroll through some of her most iconic moments in beauty, from before her bouffant to the debut of her signature red lips.

Photo by Rick Smee/Redfern

2003, Personal Photo

Captured in this photograph before her massive rise to fame, Winehouse wore her hair down, and she wore little in the way of makeup.

fb
tw

Tap