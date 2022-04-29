April 2022’s Best New Beauty Launches

Beauty
NYLON’s picks for the best beauty buys of the month.
Getting into spring and looking ahead towards summer, our beauty needs start to change. We want bright, sunny makeup. We need to have some oil-controlling skincare at the ready. And we must think about preventing our hair from getting fried by the elements. A few fresh beauty buys can help us go optimistically into the warmer months knowing we have some solution-based hair and skin products at the ready and a some fun new makeup to try.
Up ahead, the best new beauty products that launched in April 2022 that will help us face whatever next month brings.
Think lipstick is too twee? Think again. This matte raspberry shade looks great on everyone. Plus pink makeup is about to be everywhere this summer, so get on board.