Summer 2022’s Makeup Trends Bring Out Your Inner Party Girl

As the weather warms up, our lifestyles also experience some change. We trade dinners for rooftop parties and cozy staycations for beach trips. Naturally, our makeup looks also get refreshed, with many people habitually embracing bare skin and more colorful makeup as the spring and summer months come around. It’s also the time to remind yourself about the importance of daily SPF coverage in your skincare routine (although, you should be wearing sunscreen year-round).

With Coachella wrapping up this month, the festival is often the perfect sneak peek into what’s in store for summer 2020 makeup trends. Celebrities spend a lot of time planning their outfit, hair, and makeup, and then we spend the same time trying to replicate them. This year at the music festival, it was all about a glowing, natural-looking face, but with playful eye makeup, as seeon on celebrities like Chloe Cherry rocking mismatching fluro eyeshadow and Halsey perfecting a blue smokey cat-eye.

Factoring in the Coachella trends with the makeup looks that have begun popping up on our favorite celebs this spring, we can predict the makeup looks that summer has in store for us. The looks overwhelmingly colorful, shiny, loud, but most importantly fun— and you’re going to see them everywhere.

Fancy Face Gems

Gigi’s 27th birthday party makeup has reminded us of the power of face gems and we can’t get it out of our heads. Pearl face gems, like Gigi’s, will be a perfect addition to all the cottagecore outfits this summer. Or consider rhinestones a casual addition to any makeup look you see fit.

Blushed Under-eyes

As part of the return of indie sleaze aesthetic, undereye bags have made a recent return. Now, TikTok has an update: people are blending their blush under their eyes to brighten up their faces, under now-viral audio. You can add concealer or embrace the tired but blushed-out look like Bella Hadid.

Colorful Underliner

Hailey’s recent blended metallic blue under eyeliner with a soft cat-eye was a cultural reset. Now that everyone on TikTok is currently trying to recreate the look, we see under-eyeliner having a big moment this summer (especially in blue).

Pink Everything

All of RiRi’s pregnancy outfits have been iconic, but her all-pink look with heavy blush is now major summer inspiration. She even deemed pink lip gloss her newest obsession, so we have no choice but to follow her lead.

Chrome Cat Eyes

Chrome nails have been trending for the past year, but now it’s time for metallics to make it onto the eyes. Large swaths of silver eyeshadow in exaggerated cat-eye shapes are reminiscent of the 2000s without looking dated. Silver will have a moment this summer—think eyeshadow, hair clips, and face gems.