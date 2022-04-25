Gigi Hadid Wore Pearl Face Gems To Her Birthday Party

This past weekend may have been the second weekend of Coachella, but it was also the international holiday known as Gigi Hadid’s birthday. On April 23, 2022, the model and Taurus turned 27 at a celebrity-filled party on Saturday night at New York’s Zero Bond private social club. For the occasion Gigi went full on regencycore for her big day in a custom Dion Lee white lace look. However, the real star of Gigi’s all-white look was the pearl face gems dotted around her eyes, matching her stacked pearl necklaces.

Gigi’s birthday beauty look was created by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who posted a behind-the-scenes selfie of them getting ready. In addition to the pearl face gems, the makeup look Ta created for Gigi included a bold, black, cat-eye, brushed-up brows, and warm matte brown lipstick. Hair stylist Laura Polko styled her platinum blonde hair (a recent change) into a slicked-back low ponytail, with a middle part and wavy waist-length extensions for extra volume and length.

While the new mom usually opts for more subtle, fresh-faced makeup, and wearing model-off-duty low key looks, it’s clear Gigi felt like celebrating this year with a standout party look. Gigi’s sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid arrived at the function in a contrasting all-black outfit and a Y2K zig-zag headband. Other celebrity guests included Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a cut-out maxi dress with loose waves, and Blake Lively with her signature bombshell blowout.

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen face jewels completely light up the beauty trend cycle. Starting with the HBO’s Euphoria effect created by makeup artist Doniella Davy, pearls have become an elevated new take on the face gem trend, with fashion renegade MGK covering his face in pearls for the 2021 VMAs and Barbie Ferreira wearing pearls in her hair for last year’s Met Gala. Now, with Gigi’s most recent birthday party approval, pearl face gems are bound to continue to trend through Spring and Summer. Thankfully, you can buy a low-cost stick-on version on Amazon.