Coachella has made a triumphant return this year and has brought with it the highly anticipated, often divisive, art of festival beauty. Bring on the colorful hair, the face gems, and wild (yet practical) updos. Thankfully, for those who can’t attend in person, our favorite celebrities are keeping our social media feeds packed with their head-to-toe Coachella looks— often featuring both outfit and hair and makeup changes multiple times of the day, to take them from the bright desert days to cool party nights.

With the first weekend already over, 2022 is setting out to be the year where Coachella became more casual, as celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner chose to wear jeans and influencer Devon Lee Carlson wore a low key t-shirt and baggy skirt combo. Thankfully, the festival beauty has carried the annual festival’s signature over-the-top style and we’ve been served some major summer hair and makeup inspiration. So, whether you're watching the show from the Coachella 2022 live stream, or just staying up to date on Instagram, we’re keeping track of the best celebrity beauty looks of Coachella 2022 so that you don’t have to. Come back after next weekend’s festivities for your full annual dose of festival glam.

Raveena

Performing this year for the first year, South Asian artist Raveena nailed on-stage beauty with a plaited circular up-do

Doja Cat

Doja Cat has outdone herself with her Coachella on-stage beauty this year, but it was her hair for the Spotify party that was the star of the show. This spiky style is giving us major Y2K vibes.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey may have dressed casually this year, but her beauty look for the first weekend was a standout. This marine blue under-eye eyeliner, baby braids, and yellow nail polish combo is definitely something we’ll be attempting to replicate.

Emma Chamberlain

For her first Coachella look, Emma Chamberlain debuted a new shorter, choppy hairstyle.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s “hottiechella” silver cat eyeshadow and matching silver nails combo was one for the history books.

Billie Eilish

We’re loving Billie’s hair being back to black and pulled back into a ’00s style updo. Her black kohl tight-lined eyes add the perfect grunge element.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid’s looked so sweet in a loose side braided hairstyle and a candy-colored French manicure.

Bretman Rock

We can’t stop thinking about Bret’s high half-up, half-down ‘do from day one.

Chloe Cherry

Our favorite from the Euphoria crew went for mismatched pink and green eyeshadow, pigtails, and lip gloss for a playful Y2K look.

Vanessa Hudgens

The queen of Coachella came back with a bang and some voluminous, festival-ready curls.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe’s high gloss lips with Y2K brown liner are officially on our summer mood board.