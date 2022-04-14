Coachella season 2022 is upon us, and what better way to usher in this time of year than with some over-the-top and glitter-heavy beauty looks. But as hot temperatures and even hotter crowds are inevitable on the festival grounds, you’ll want to make sure everything you pack is waterproof, transfer-resistant, and easy-to-use. (And be sure to bring extra SPF!)

Up ahead 10 concert-ready beauty essentials that will keep you looking good from sun up to sundown this festival season.