The Best Tinted Lip Balms With SPF To Buy This Summer

Stash one in your bag this festival season.

Those that suffer from chapped lips know better than to leave the house without lip balm in their bag, especially during extreme weather. As we head into warmer, brighter months, you’ll want to double-check your favorite lip balm has SPF protection. Just as we all should slather our faces with sunscreen daily to prevent sunburn, skin damage, and future wrinkles, our lips require the same treatment— they’re just as chronically exposed as our faces, after all. On top of the risk of skin cancer, sun exposure on the lips over time can destroy collagen, leading to more fine lines and thinner lips.

While lip balm with SPF is a must for spring and summer, it doesn’t mean you have to completely lose out on the fun of color and shine on its behalf—that’s where tinted lip balms come in. With tinted lip balm you don’t have to compromise between practical sun protection and mastering the perfectly subtle no-makeup makeup look. (Think TikTok’s “clean girl” makeup trend).

A low-maintenance option for the upcoming warmer weather and festival season, tinted lip balm with SPF is surely a must for every purse or makeup bag. Thankfully, there are a number of options in a variety of fun shades, giving you the perfectly enhanced pout with broad-spectrum protection.

Revitalizing Lip Balm SPF 20
Neutrogena

Neutrogena’s tinted balm comes in six super subtle shades ranging from beige to plum, so there’s a perfect shade for everyone.

Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15
EleVen by Venus Williams

This SPF 15 offers 100% mineral UVA/UVB protection and comes in a few punchy shades, if sheer options aren’t enough for your lip color needs.

Organic Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Lip Balm
COOLA

Infused with organic cupuaçu butter and mongongo oil, this organic formula is extra nourishing for soft lips and has the highest amount of SPF we’ve seen in a tinted formula.

Tinted Lip Balm Bon Fire
Sun Bum

This lip balm adds a subtle, sunny color to your lips while it protects and its water and sweat resistant for 80 minutes.

Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35
Colorescience

If a shiny finish is non-negotiable, then reach for this SPF 35 lip gloss in one of six sheer or shimmering shades.

Kiss Tinted Lip Balm, Face Makeup with Lasting Hydration
Revlon

Revlon's fruit oils-infused formula comes in five fruity colors (naturally) and comes in an easy-to-use lip crayon.

Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30
MDSolarSciences

The most lipstick-like of the bunch, MDSolarSciences’ balm gives you a high pigment payoff.